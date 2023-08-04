Amazon Embraces Generative AI to Enhance Customer Experiences

Amazon is fully embracing generative artificial intelligence (AI) across its various divisions. During Amazon’s latest earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy announced that every team is dedicated to developing generative AI applications to improve customer experiences. While Amazon will build some applications internally, Jassy believes that the majority will come from other companies, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) being the preferred platform.

Jassy emphasized the importance of data in AI, noting that people want to bring generative AI models to the data rather than the other way around. AWS provides services and infrastructure to support the development of generative AI apps, including CodeWhisperer, a system that helps developers by suggesting code snippets, speeding up workflows.

Amazon sees a wide range of possibilities for utilizing generative AI in its consumer-facing products and services. Jassy highlighted its significance in all aspects of the company, such as cost-effective operational improvements and enhancing customer experiences. This includes areas like the stores business, AWS, advertising, devices (including Alexa), and entertainment.

On September 20th, Amazon is expected to unveil new devices that may provide further insights into its consumer-focused generative AI efforts. Considering the advancements made by other tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the gen AI chatbot space, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Amazon introducing its own solution on its storefront.