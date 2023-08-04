Amazon’s Focus on Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)

Amazon, initially established as a retail company by Jeff Bezos, has now shifted its focus to artificial intelligence (A.I.), as stated by CEO Andy Jassy during the company’s earnings call. Jassy revealed that every sector of Amazon’s business is currently engaged in multiple A.I. initiatives, including their retail stores, online advertising, streaming entertainment, cloud services, and consumer electronics. Of particular mention is the development of A.I. technology for Alexa, the virtual assistant that powers Amazon’s Echo devices.

The prominence of A.I. is evident not only at Amazon but across other major companies such as Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, who have also emphasized its significance. The race to release competitive chatbots and establish themselves as leaders in the field of A.I. was further fueled by OpenAI’s launch of the ChatGPT in November 2022.

With its diverse portfolio of businesses, Amazon has a plethora of opportunities to integrate A.I. technology, which could lead to cost savings and improved customer experiences. In the latest quarterly financial results, Amazon recorded an 11% year-over-year increase in net sales, reaching $134 billion. This growth was primarily driven by a 22% increase in revenue from advertising, 14% growth in subscription services, and a 12% growth in their AWS cloud business.

Amazon’s cloud business, in particular, introduced A.I. services called Bedrock and Titan to provide large language models for companies lacking the resources to develop their own. Additionally, Amazon offers the necessary chips for training and running A.I. models. Jassy expressed optimism, hoping that companies building their own chatbots would utilize Amazon Web Services (AWS), further boosting Amazon’s business.

In Amazon’s shareholder letter, A.I. was mentioned 16 times, surpassing the mentions of Prime Video. This reinforces the growing significance of A.I. in Amazon’s future plans. However, Jassy acknowledged that the company is still in the early stages of this journey and will require further investments in data centers and hardware before reaping significant financial rewards from A.I. Nonetheless, the demand for Amazon’s A.I. products remains strong.