Amazon’s Positioning in the World of Artificial Intelligence

In this episode of the GeekWire Podcast, we delve into how Amazon is positioning itself in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy provides insights into the company’s AI strategy.

The podcast also explores the history of AI utilization by startups and offers advice from investors and startup leaders at Seattle Tech Week. Their guidance focuses on helping emerging tech companies differentiate themselves with unique AI applications and solutions.

Additionally, the episode contemplates the implications of human interaction with machines and the potential for artificial intelligence to reflect the best rather than just the worst aspects of humanity.

To listen to the full episode of the podcast, you can visit GeekWire or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or any other preferred platform.

