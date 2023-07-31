CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Amazon Utilizes AI to Improve Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
Amazon, the renowned online retail giant, has been utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize its operations and enhance customer satisfaction. One of the areas where AI has been implemented is in Amazon’s fulfillment centers, with a focus on identifying damaged goods before they are shipped to customers.

Traditionally, Amazon relied on a time-consuming six-point visual check process to inspect products, which was difficult to keep up with due to the high volume of items being processed. To address this challenge, developers at Amazon Fulfillment Technologies in Berlin have been working on advanced AI technology capable of detecting irregularities and flagging defective products before they reach the end customer.

The development team trained a machine learning model by providing reference images, enabling it to compare the product being examined to an image of what it should look like. By employing computer vision, each item passing through the warehouse is scanned, allowing the AI system to identify damaged goods with three times more efficiency than manual identification.

Amazon’s ultimate goal is to deploy this damage-detection software in multiple operations across North America and Europe before the holiday season. This technology will significantly contribute to scanning for damage on over 40 million customer products each month, ensuring that customers receive undamaged gifts during the festive period.

By harnessing the power of AI, Amazon aims to improve operational efficiency and deliver a seamless customer experience. The implementation of AI technology will reduce the number of damaged products sent to customers, further enhancing customer satisfaction.

