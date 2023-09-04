Save Big on the Google Pixel 7 in the UK

If you’re in the UK and in the market for a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to consider the Google Pixel 7. Amazon UK is currently offering a 19% discount on the 256GB Snow-colored variant, allowing you to save £135 on this top-of-the-line device. And if you’re looking for even greater savings, the 128GB Obsidian model is currently £209 off its regular price.

One of the standout features of the Pixel 7 is its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This combination ensures top-tier performance, allowing you to seamlessly run demanding games and apps without any lag or slowdown. In addition, the Pixel 7 excels in photography, thanks to its impressive 50 MP main camera. With the ability to shoot videos in up to 4K resolution at 60fps, you can capture stunning moments in breathtaking clarity. The Google software optimizations further enhance the quality of your photos, making them even more beautiful.

Battery life is another area where the Pixel 7 shines. Equipped with a 4,355mAh battery, this smartphone can easily last through an entire day of heavy usage without needing to be recharged. And when it does come time to charge, the Pixel 7 supports fast charging, allowing you to reach 50% battery capacity in just 30 minutes with a compatible 30W charger.

While the Pixel 7 may have a slightly less powerful chipset compared to its main competitors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14, it still offers exceptional day-to-day performance, stunning photography capabilities, and impressive battery life. Factor in the substantial discounts available on Amazon UK, and you have a true bargain on your hands.

So don’t miss out on this opportunity to own the Google Pixel 7 for a discounted price. Act quickly to take advantage of the savings and enjoy the top-tier features of this outstanding smartphone.

