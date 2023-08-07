EPRI Launches EVs2Scale2030™ Initiative to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

Industry and U.S. government goals are driving the increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. To support this movement, EPRI has launched a new three-year initiative called EVs2Scale2030™. The goal of this initiative is to collaborate with over 500 stakeholders, including Amazon, the U.S. Department of Energy, and leading electric companies, to prepare the electric grid for the rapid development of EV charging infrastructure.

EVs2Scale2030™ will involve a wide range of participants, such as electric companies, fleet operators, auto and truck manufacturers, charging providers, federal agencies, national labs, and various industry organizations. Amazon, as the first logistics provider to join this initiative, aims to decarbonize its transportation network and contribute to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Key goals of EVs2Scale2030™ include fostering collaboration, coordinating efforts, and establishing standards to help the U.S. meet its 2030 EV targets. The initiative plans to create a 50-state visualization and roadmap for 2030, an online platform for cross-industry processes, and a secure data exchange platform for fleet operators and charging providers.

Stakeholders across the industry recognize the importance of working together to electrify fleets at scale and address emissions. The Department of Energy is partnering with EPRI to develop tools that utilities can use in deploying EV chargers. EVs2Scale2030™ will play a crucial role in ensuring the availability, reliability, and affordability of EV charging infrastructure without compromising existing energy resources.

Through collaboration and data-driven decision-making, the initiative aims to accelerate the transition towards a clean, reliable, and accessible EV future. With the involvement of major companies, government agencies, and industry organizations, EVs2Scale2030™ has the potential to make a significant impact on electric vehicle adoption and the overall sustainability of transportation.