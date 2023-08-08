Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites in September

Amazon.com Inc has announced its plans to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites in late September. The company will be utilizing an Atlas V rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) for the deployment.

This satellite launch is part of Amazon’s Kuiper program, which aims to provide global internet coverage from space. The decision to switch rockets from ULA’s Vulcan rocket to the Atlas V rocket was made in order to avoid further delays. Originally, the satellites were supposed to be launched on the Vulcan rocket, but delays in its testing and development prompted Amazon to make the switch.

The new target launch date for the Amazon satellites is September 26. The previous option from launch startup ABL Space was also changed due to delays in its rocket development.

By deploying these prototype internet satellites, Amazon seeks to expand its internet services to areas with limited access. It aligns with the company’s mission to make internet connectivity more accessible and affordable worldwide.

The decision to switch to the Atlas V rocket underlines the challenges and uncertainties in the field of space exploration and satellite deployment. However, it also demonstrates Amazon’s determination to overcome obstacles and continue advancing its efforts to connect the world through advanced technology.