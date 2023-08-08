Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites Next Month

Amazon.com Inc is preparing to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites as part of its Kuiper program. This program aims to provide global internet coverage from space. Originally scheduled to be launched on the Vulcan rocket, Amazon has switched to the Atlas V rocket due to delays in Vulcan’s development. The target launch date for the satellites is set for September 26.

The decision to switch rockets was prompted by Amazon’s regulatory deadline of 2026 to deploy half of the 3,200 satellites planned for its Kuiper internet network. The Vulcan rocket has faced testing issues, pushing its expected launch date to the fourth quarter of 2023.

With the Kuiper program, Amazon is entering the space to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network and expand its web services division. The company has allocated $10 billion for this satellite internet endeavor and has secured 83 launches in 2022, making it the largest commercial launch procurement ever. Nine of these launches will be conducted using the Atlas V rocket.

The Atlas V rocket, belonging to the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), is known for its reliability in delivering satellites for NASA and national security missions. Although ULA has stopped selling the Atlas V, they still have 19 more missions before retirement and no plans to order additional rockets’ Russian-made engines.

It remains uncertain whether the upcoming Atlas V launch in September is part of the nine launches previously procured by Amazon.