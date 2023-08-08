Amazon Moving Forward with Launch of Kuiper Internet Satellites

Amazon.com Inc is proceeding with its plans to launch the first two prototype internet satellites for its Kuiper program. The company has switched rockets and will now be using a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket instead of the previously planned Vulcan rocket. The new launch date is set for September 26th.

The decision to change rockets was made due to delays in the testing phase of the Vulcan rocket. Amazon is facing a regulatory deadline of 2026 to deploy half of the 3,200 satellites planned for its Kuiper internet network. In order to meet this deadline, the company has allocated $10 billion for its satellite internet project and has secured 83 launches for 2022, making it the largest commercial launch procurement in history.

The ULA Atlas V rocket has been chosen as the alternative launcher because of ULA’s successful track record with this rocket. However, it is still unclear whether the September launch will count as one of the nine Atlas V rocket launches that Amazon had previously procured.

Amazon’s Kuiper program aims to provide internet connectivity globally from space and is positioning itself as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink network. With the launch of these prototype satellites, Amazon is taking a significant step forward in its mission to bring high-speed internet access to remote areas of the world.