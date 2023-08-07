CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Amazon to Launch First Prototype Internet Satellites

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Amazon.com Inc. is preparing to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites in late September, as confirmed by a company spokesperson. However, the launch vehicle for these satellites has been changed to avoid any delays caused by rocket development issues. The satellites will now be deployed using an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed.

Originally, Amazon had planned to launch the satellite pair using ULA’s new Vulcan rocket. However, due to delays in Vulcan’s development, the decision was made to switch to the Atlas V rocket. The targeted launch date for these prototype internet satellites is September 26th.

This launch is a significant milestone for Amazon’s Kuiper program, which aims to provide global internet coverage from space. Amazon envisions creating a satellite network that can deliver high-speed internet connectivity to underserved areas worldwide. By deploying these prototype satellites, Amazon is taking a vital step towards realizing this ambitious goal.

Additional details about the prototype internet satellites, such as their technical specifications and capabilities, were not provided in the available information.

As of now, Amazon’s Kuiper program faces competition from other companies pursuing similar satellite internet projects, including SpaceX’s Starlink and OneWeb. With the successful launch of its prototype satellites, Amazon will be one step closer to making affordable and accessible internet connectivity a reality for people living in remote and underserved regions.

