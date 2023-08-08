Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites Next Month

Amazon is preparing to launch its first prototype internet satellites in the coming month for its Kuiper program. The company aims to provide global internet coverage from space and will begin with the deployment of two satellites. Originally planned on ULA’s new Vulcan rocket, Amazon switched to the Atlas V rocket due to testing issues and timeline delays. The launch is scheduled for September 26th and will utilize a dedicated Atlas V rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed.

This change in launch plans will help Amazon avoid further delays caused by rocket development setbacks. They face a regulatory deadline of 2026 to deploy half of the planned 3,200 satellites for the Kuiper internet network. By entering the satellite internet market, Amazon aims to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network and strengthen its web services business. The company has invested $10 billion into the satellite internet initiative and secured 83 launches for 2022, which is a record-setting commercial launch procurement.

The Atlas V rocket, known for its reliability, will play a crucial role in Amazon’s deployment strategy, with nine upcoming launches utilizing this vehicle. However, the future of the Atlas V rocket remains uncertain, as there are only 19 more missions remaining before retirement. ULA has confirmed that they will not order additional Russian-made RD-180 engines for future launches. It is unclear whether the September launch will count as one of the nine previously procured by Amazon.

In conclusion, Amazon’s decision to launch its first internet satellites on the Atlas V rocket signifies a strategic shift due to delays with the Vulcan rocket. This move emphasizes Amazon’s commitment to establishing its presence in the satellite internet market and becoming a significant player in global connectivity.