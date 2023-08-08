Amazon Adjusts Launch Plans for Project Kuiper Prototype Satellites

Amazon has made changes to its satellite launch plans for the prototype satellites of its Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation. Due to rocket development issues, the prototypes, named KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, will now be sent to low Earth orbit by a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than September 26 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The purpose of these prototypes is to test the systems and processes that Amazon will use for its global internet access satellites. Production of these satellites is expected to begin this year at a factory in Kirkland, Washington.

Initially, Amazon had planned to launch the prototypes on ABL Space Systems’ RS1 rocket last year, but setbacks in rocket development led to a change in plans. Last October, the launch was switched to ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, with the prototypes as secondary payloads. However, technical issues with both the lander and the rocket caused delays, resulting in the recent decision to switch to the Atlas V rocket.

The need to fulfill FCC licensing requirements and Amazon’s timeline for project development likely influenced the decision to switch launch vehicles. Amazon is obligated to have half of its planned satellite constellation operating in low Earth orbit by mid-2026. While ULA still plans to launch the Vulcan rocket by the end of this year, Amazon chose the Atlas V rocket to minimize the risk of further delays.

This Atlas V rocket launch is part of the nine launches that Amazon has reserved as part of its Project Kuiper constellation deployment plan.