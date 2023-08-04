Amazon Announces Strong Q2 Profits, Stock Rises

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw an increase after the company reported impressive profits for the second quarter. Analysts from various firms shared their takeaways from the earnings release.

Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $175. He pointed out that Amazon’s results and guidance were strong across its retail and AWS (Amazon Web Services) segments. Nowak also highlighted Amazon’s triple-pronged AWS AI strategy and its potential for future growth.

Laura Martin of Needham reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $160. Martin praised Amazon’s profit-focused approach and expected lower fulfillment and delivery costs to offset investments in AI technology. She also anticipated that Amazon’s generative AI initiatives would enhance the company’s return on invested capital.

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target to $160. Telsey was encouraged by Amazon’s strong Q2 results, especially double-digit sales growth and improved profitability in the US and international markets. She also noted the stabilization of AWS and customers’ preference for innovative technologies like generative AI.

Mark Shmulik of Bernstein reaffirmed an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $175. Shmulik described Amazon’s performance as firing on all cylinders, citing the stabilization of AWS, improved retail margins, and increased operating profits.

Analyst Dylan Carden, from William Blaire, maintained an Outperform rating and emphasized the improvement in margins in Amazon’s North America segment. Carden believes this contributes to the company’s compelling valuation case, and sees long-term potential for margin improvement in various areas.

At the time of publication, Amazon’s stock had risen by 10.71% to $142.72.