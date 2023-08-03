Amazon Set to Report Q3 Earnings with Focus on AWS

Amazon is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings report, with a particular focus on the performance of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division. AWS has been a significant source of revenue for Amazon, and its results will be closely watched amidst a slowdown in the tech sector. Last week, competitors Microsoft and Google reported mixed cloud results, with Microsoft Azure experiencing a decline in revenue growth while Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time.

Analysts are projecting an 8% year-over-year growth for AWS in Q2 and Q3, although this falls below consensus estimates. Apart from cloud revenues, investors will also be interested in Amazon’s retail sales and margins, advertising revenue, and artificial intelligence (AI) offerings. Amazon’s retail business, which experienced record sales during its Prime Day event, serves as an indicator of consumer confidence. Additionally, the company’s online advertising business has been growing rapidly, despite a slowdown in the digital ad industry.

Furthermore, Amazon has implemented significant cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, which have impacted the company’s bottom line. During the earnings call, AI is expected to be a prominent topic, with the CEO emphasizing its importance and reiterating that the future is not “winner-take-all.”

Analysts will closely monitor any indications from management regarding the acceleration of AWS revenue growth in Q3. The estimated Q3 net sales outlook for Amazon is $138.3 billion. Ultimately, Amazon’s Q3 performance will offer insights into the state of the tech industry, the strength of consumer confidence, and the potential growth of its cloud division.