Amazon Offers Discounts on Google Pixel Smartphones and Smartwatches

Amazon is currently offering significant discounts on Google Pixel smartphones, including the highly-praised Google Pixel 7 Pro. This particular cell phone is considered one of the best Android smartphones of 2023.

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones, there are four top-rated Android cell phone models by Google currently on sale at Amazon. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, priced at $699, features a 6.7-inch QHD display with a polished aluminum finish. It also boasts an enhanced three-camera system, with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone offers enhanced zoom capabilities of up to 30x zoom for clearer photos.

The Google Pixel 7, priced at $449, has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. It includes Google’s new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance, as well as five years of guaranteed security updates. The device also offers a protected computing feature for increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

Amazon is also offering a discount on the Google Pixel 7a, which is priced at $444.

Alongside the smartphone deals, there are also great deals on compatible Google Pixel smartwatches. Now is the perfect time to invest in a Google Pixel smartphone or smartwatch, with these discounted prices available on Amazon.