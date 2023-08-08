CityLife

Last Day of Amazon Independence Day Sale – Don’t Miss Out on Great Deals!

Aug 8, 2023
Today is the last day of the Amazon Independence Day sale, so you still have a few hours left to purchase your favorite products at a reasonable price. Don’t forget to take advantage of bank offers for even more savings. The sale will end at midnight, so don’t miss out!

If you’re looking for a feature-filled smartphone, now is the perfect time to upgrade during the Amazon Festive sale. We have compiled a list of the most discounted smartphones available, so you can make the right choice for your needs.

First up, the Redmi 12C is available at a 45% discount. This smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera. With a 5000mAh battery and 10W charging support, it’s a great option at only Rs.7699.

Next, the Realme Narzo 60 is discounted by 10%. It boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ super AMOLED curved display, Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, 12GB physical RAM, and a 100MP pro light camera. With a 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, it’s available for Rs.17999.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is also on sale, with a 17% discount. It features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display, Exynos 1330 chipset, triple-camera setup, and a 6000mAh battery. With a price of only Rs.15790, it’s a great deal.

Lastly, we have the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus 11R. The Nord CE 3 offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 782G chipset, 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a 50MP main camera. The price is Rs.26998.

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch super fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a 50MP main camera. It’s priced at Rs.44998.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals during the Amazon Independence Day sale. Shop now before it’s too late!

