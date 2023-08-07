Amazon Independence Day Sale: Top Discounted Xiaomi Smartphones Under Rs. 20000

Amazon is currently running its Independence Day sale, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products including home appliances, gadgets, smartphones, TVs, and more. This annual sale provides consumers with the opportunity to take advantage of amazing deals across all categories.

For Xiaomi smartphone users or those looking to upgrade their smartphones, Amazon has rolled out significant discounts on Xiaomi smartphones under Rs. 20000. Here are some of the top Xiaomi smartphones on sale:

1. Redmi 9A (21% discount): The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, Android version 10, and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. It comes in two variants of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with a 10W wired charger. Originally priced at Rs. 9499, it is available on Amazon for only Rs. 7490.

2. Redmi Note 12 (15% discount): The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 13MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. During the Amazon sale, it is available for Rs. 16999, down from its original price of Rs. 19999.

3. Redmi Note 11T (14% discount): The Redmi Note 11T has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging. It is currently available for Rs. 17999, down from its original price of Rs. 20999.

4. Redmi 10 Power (34% discount): The Redmi 10 Power features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has a dual rear camera setup including 50MP and 2MP portrait lenses, as well as a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and a 10W fast charger. It is available for only Rs. 12499, down from its original price of Rs. 18999.

These discounts on Xiaomi smartphones are part of the ongoing Amazon Independence Day sale and will only be available for a limited time. Take advantage of these great deals now before it is too late.