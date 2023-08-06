The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway and will continue until August 8. This sale offers discounts and special offers on a wide variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, cameras, and appliances. Customers can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on SBI credit card transactions.

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC, this sale also has some amazing deals on PC components. Here are some of the best deals available:

1. Crucial P3 1TB PCIe 3.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD: This Crucial M.2 SSD stick offers 1TB of storage and features high read/write speeds of up to 3500 and 3000MB/s.

2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G desktop processor: The AMD Ryzen 5 4600G desktop processor is currently on sale for Rs. 9,497. It features six cores, 12 threads, and a base clock frequency of 3.7GHz, going up to a max boost clock speed of 4.2GHz. The processor also includes integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

3. Crucial 16GB DDR4 RAM desktop memory: This 16GB Crucial DDR4 RAM stick for desktops is available for Rs. 2,668. It has a memory speed of up to 3,200MHz, allowing for smooth performance in demanding tasks.

4. Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060: The Zotac GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card offers full ray tracing support and has 8GB memory. The card is available for Rs. 30,522.

5. Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 motherboard: This motherboard supports 12th Gen Intel Core series processors and features a fully covered thermal design. It has various connectivity options, including PCIe slots, NVMe PCIe slots, USB slots, LAN, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5. The motherboard is available for Rs. 26,170 during the sale.

6. Ant Esports ICE-311MT cabinet: The Ant Esports ICE-311MT cabinet, suitable for gaming enthusiasts, is available for Rs. 3,567. It features multiple drive bays and comes with preinstalled ARGB fans.

Please note that these deals are subject to availability and can change without notice. Happy shopping!