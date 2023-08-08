Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 Ends Today

Today marks the final day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. This highly anticipated 5-day sale (6 days for Prime users) has offered customers exclusive deals, big discounts, and unique offers.

One of the most exciting highlights of the sale was the lowest price ever seen for the iPhone 14 on the Amazon platform. Apple enthusiasts were thrilled to find the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 available for just Rs. 67,999, a significant discount of 15 percent from its original price of Rs. 79,900. This offer proved to be a fantastic opportunity for customers to save big on the latest Apple smartphone.

Another standout deal was on the Noise Buds VS104 Max truly wireless earbuds. These sleek earbuds were equipped with impressive features such as active noise cancellation, low latency, touch controls, voice assistant support, and a remarkable battery life of up to 45 hours. Originally priced at Rs. 4,999, these earbuds were on sale for a mere Rs. 1,699, providing customers with substantial savings.

Additionally, the HP Laptop 15s featured prominently in the sale. This laptop boasted powerful specifications including an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a backlit keyboard, and a lightweight design weighing 1.69 kilograms. Customers could snag this impressive laptop for just Rs. 52,499, a considerable discount from its retail price of Rs. 64,174.

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale draws to a close, customers are urged not to miss out on these and other attractive deals. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of the final day and score great savings across a wide range of products.