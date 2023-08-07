The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Offers Discounts on Apple Devices and More

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale has begun, providing customers with discounted prices on smartphones and other consumer electronics products. Apple enthusiasts can take advantage of the deals available on various Apple devices during the sale.

For those in search of a new tablet, Apple’s iPad models are available at discounted prices. The 9th generation iPad, which features the company’s A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch LCD screen, can now be purchased for Rs. 27,900, down from its original price of Rs. 33,900. Additionally, customers using SBI credit cards can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 1,250, and up to Rs. 26,100 off can be obtained through device exchange.

The Apple Watch Ultra, known for its titanium chassis, improved GPS performance, and larger 49mm display, is now priced at Rs. 79,899, reduced from its original cost of Rs. 89,900. SBI credit card holders can avail an extra Rs. 4,000 instant discount, and up to Rs. 61,000 off can be applied when exchanging an old smartphone.

Apple’s latest Mac mini model, powered by the newly introduced octa-core M2 chip, is available for Rs. 56,988 during the sale, down from its original price of Rs. 59,900. By using an SBI Bank credit card for the purchase, customers can further reduce the price by Rs. 1,500.

The Apple Watch Series 8, equipped with the S8 chip for high performance, is available for Rs. 41,899, reduced from Rs. 45,900. It offers various features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and ECG and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 1,500 through SBI Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 38,050 through device exchange.

Lastly, the iPad (2022), featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, is priced at Rs. 57,490, down from Rs. 59,900. Additional discounts of Rs. 1,500 with SBI Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 45,950 through device exchange are available.

Make sure to take advantage of these discounted prices before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale concludes on Tuesday.