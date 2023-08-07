Best Deals on Headphones and Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 8. This sale offers various discounts and deals on mobile phones, accessories, and electronic items. Additionally, there are exchange offers, coupon-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options. SBI credit card holders can also enjoy additional savings through card transactions and EMI options.

During the sale, there are some great deals on headphones and earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology:

1. OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Available for Rs. 2,798, these true wireless earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They offer up to 25dB of ANC and customizable touch controls on the earpieces.

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Listed for Rs. 15,990, customers can save up to Rs. 5,000 through bank-based offers. These TWS earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, IPX7 water resistance, and support 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher.

3. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Available at half their original launch price, customers can further lower the price by Rs. 1,250 by using an SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. These TWS earbuds feature ANC with HearThrough technology, Spotify Tap Playback feature, and Google Fast Pair. They offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours and support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

4. Blaupunkt BH51: Originally priced at Rs. 2,999, can be purchased for Rs. 2,798 during the sale. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also avail Rs. 300 cashback. These over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones feature ANC, a 360mAh battery, and deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with ANC on.

5. Boat Rockerz 450: Listed for Rs. 1,499 instead of their MRP of Rs. 3,990 during the sale. Additional discounts are available for customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. These on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer up to 15 hours of playback time, padded ear cushions, and 40mm dynamic drivers.

6. Sony WH-1000XM4: Priced at Rs. 19,988 during the sale, customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select prepaid transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also avail Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points, and no-cost EMI options. These noise-canceling headphones feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity, the LDAC codec, and the ability to pair with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.