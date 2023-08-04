Amazon Focuses on Generative AI Across All Divisions

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced that the company is prioritizing the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in all divisions. Jassy revealed that numerous generative AI projects are currently underway at Amazon, and while some will be developed internally, the majority will be built by external companies on the preferred platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS offers a range of services and infrastructure to support customers in harnessing generative AI applications. An example of this is the CodeWhisperer system, which assists developers by suggesting code snippets that can be directly used in the code editor, thereby increasing workflow efficiency.

Although Jassy was discreet about Amazon’s plans to implement generative AI in consumer-facing products and services, he emphasized its importance for the company’s future. The projects encompass a wide variety of areas, including operations optimization, improving customer experiences in stores, AWS, advertising, devices, entertainment, and more. Generative AI is a significant investment and a major focus for Amazon.

More details about Amazon’s generative AI initiatives may be unveiled during the launch of new devices on September 20th, with expectations that Alexa-powered products will be prominently featured. Considering the advancements made by Google and Microsoft in generative AI chatbots, it would not be surprising if Amazon were to introduce its own chatbot for its storefront.