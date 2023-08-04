CityLife

Amazon Prioritizes Generative Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Customer Experience

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Amazon is placing a strong emphasis on generative artificial intelligence (AI) as it joins other major tech companies in this focus. According to CEO Andy Jassy, every division within Amazon is currently working on multiple generative AI projects. The aim of these projects is to reinvent and enhance the customer experience.

While Amazon will develop some of these applications in-house, it expects the majority to be created by other firms, with a specific focus on utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS offers services and infrastructure to empower developers in building generative AI applications. For instance, AWS CodeWhisperer provides code snippets that can be used directly in the code editor, thereby speeding up developers’ workflows.

Amazon’s plan is to incorporate generative AI throughout all aspects of its consumer-facing products and services. While specific details were not disclosed, Jassy highlighted the significance of this technology to the company’s operations. Generative AI will play a crucial role in businesses like stores, AWS, advertising, devices (including Alexa), and entertainment. Amazon views generative AI as a major investment and focal point.

On September 20th, Amazon is set to unveil new devices, which may provide more insights into its consumer-focused generative AI initiatives. With the advancements made by Google and Microsoft in gen AI chatbots, it would not be surprising to see Amazon introduce its own chatbot on its storefront.

