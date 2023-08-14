Amazon Senior Product Manager Laid Off After 9 Years at the Company

One of the worst nightmares for an employee is to get laid off after spending a considerable period of their career and life in an organisation. Layoff in itself is challenging to deal with, and long-term association with the company only adds to the misery. In a similar case, one Amazon employee named Shylo Staats, who was working as a senior product manager, was laid off in a recent round of layoffs after working for nine years at the company.

Staats wrote about the experience in one of her LinkedIn posts, expressing her gratitude for her time at Amazon and all that she had learned and contributed to during her tenure. She also mentioned that she was optimistic about finding an amazing opportunity in her next career move.

During her time at Amazon, Staats achieved several notable accomplishments. She launched various technological solutions to support the development and delivery of food, played a role in the launch of the first AmazonGo cashier-less store, supported the launch and operations of a new manufacturing site, and successfully onboarded over 500 employees to PLM tech.

Following recent layoffs at major tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft, stories of individuals facing the aftermath of being laid off continue to emerge on social media. These stories shed light on the challenges and struggles that individuals face as they navigate through this difficult period in their careers.

As Staats seeks new opportunities as a product manager working on technology solutions, she encourages anyone with relevant roles or valuable advice to connect with her on LinkedIn.