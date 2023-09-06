CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Save Over $100 on the Dyson Outsize Vacuum on Amazon

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Save Over $100 on the Dyson Outsize Vacuum on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the Dyson Outsize vacuum, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The vacuum is now available for $499, a 17% discount from its original price of $600.

The Dyson Outsize is a cordless vacuum that boasts 90% more power and a larger footprint compared to previous models. It features a 25% wider cleaning head and a 150% larger bin, allowing for more efficient cleaning. The vacuum also comes with useful features such as an LED screen, three cleaning modes, and the ability to convert into a handheld device.

One of the standout features of the Dyson Outsize is its impressive runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It also features a filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles during the cleaning process, ensuring a thorough clean.

In addition to the vacuum itself, the purchase includes four accessories: a combination tool, a hair screw tool, a crevice tool, and a digital motorbar XL cleaner head. A wall dock and charger are also provided, making it convenient to store and charge the vacuum when not in use.

For anyone in need of a new vacuum, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discount on the Dyson Outsize. It offers powerful cleaning capabilities, a long runtime, and a larger bin for more efficient cleaning. Visit Amazon to find this deal and other vacuum discounts.

Definitions:
– Dyson Outsize vacuum: A cordless vacuum cleaner from the brand Dyson that offers enhanced power and larger capacity compared to previous models.
– Cordless vacuum: A vacuum cleaner that operates without the need for a power cord, offering increased convenience and flexibility.

Sources:
– NJ.com – original article
– Amazon (source of the discounted product)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Cosmonic enhances its PaaS for Multicomponent WebAssembly Applications

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Pergear Introduces Second Generation of 14mm f/2.8 Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Evolution of Network Optimization Services in North America’s Tech Industry

Sep 6, 2023

You missed

Technology

New Cinebench 2024 Benchmark Released: Test Your PC’s CPU and GPU Power

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches on PS5 as Highest-Rated Game on the Platform

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Breakthrough in Synthetic Embryos: A New Window into Human Development

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Cosmonic enhances its PaaS for Multicomponent WebAssembly Applications

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments