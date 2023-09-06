Save Over $100 on the Dyson Outsize Vacuum on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the Dyson Outsize vacuum, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The vacuum is now available for $499, a 17% discount from its original price of $600.

The Dyson Outsize is a cordless vacuum that boasts 90% more power and a larger footprint compared to previous models. It features a 25% wider cleaning head and a 150% larger bin, allowing for more efficient cleaning. The vacuum also comes with useful features such as an LED screen, three cleaning modes, and the ability to convert into a handheld device.

One of the standout features of the Dyson Outsize is its impressive runtime of up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It also features a filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles during the cleaning process, ensuring a thorough clean.

In addition to the vacuum itself, the purchase includes four accessories: a combination tool, a hair screw tool, a crevice tool, and a digital motorbar XL cleaner head. A wall dock and charger are also provided, making it convenient to store and charge the vacuum when not in use.

For anyone in need of a new vacuum, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discount on the Dyson Outsize. It offers powerful cleaning capabilities, a long runtime, and a larger bin for more efficient cleaning. Visit Amazon to find this deal and other vacuum discounts.

