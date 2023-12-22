Amazon Pulls Funding from California Art Center Over Critical Artwork

Amazon has decided to end its financial support for the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, California, due to its inclusion of an artwork that criticized the company’s business strategy in Southern California’s Inland Empire. The decision was disclosed in a leaked document outlining Amazon’s business and public relations strategies for 2024.

The artwork in question is a triptych of screenprints by Toni Sanchez, a student at the University of California, Riverside. The prints depict an Amazon warehouse with flames beneath it, accompanied by the words “BURN THEM ALL DOWN.” Sanchez explained that the piece represents frustration with city officials who approve warehouse construction without consideration for community input on land usage.

Amazon had previously donated $5,000 to the Cheech in both 2022 and 2023. However, the company stated that it would cease further donations due to the artist’s expressed hostility towards Amazon in an interview. Amazon’s decision is based on its policy of only supporting organizations that align with its brand and reputation and not funding those that position themselves antagonistically against the company’s interests.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture opened in 2022 and has been well-received by the local community, tourists, and critics alike. It houses actor Cheech Marin’s extensive collection of Chicanx art, considered the largest in the world. The center has received major support from the City of Riverside, with an annual budget of $800,000 for its first ten years and additional funding for retrofitting the historic building.

The director of the Riverside Art Museum, which manages the Cheech, confirmed Amazon’s donations but expressed surprise at the company’s decision, as no questions or concerns about the artwork had been raised previously. The museum stands by its commitment to supporting artists and curators who provoke dialogue and promote a better understanding of shared experiences.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture aims to honor the roots of Chicanx art in community, social justice, and equity. Its artistic director emphasizes the importance of local engagement and understanding when exploring this art form. Despite the loss of funding from Amazon, the center remains dedicated to its mission.