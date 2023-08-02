Amazon Appoints Rohit Prasad to Lead Development of Human-Like AI

Amazon has appointed Rohit Prasad to head a team focused on developing software capable of human-like reasoning and decision-making. Prasad, former head scientist for Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, and senior vice president, brings his expertise to fulfill Amazon’s ambitions in artificial general intelligence (AGI).

AGI refers to software or machines with human-like cognitive abilities, including critical thinking, learning, and problem-solving. The goal is to create technology that can process information and make independent decisions without human programming.

With Prasad leading the team, Amazon aims to compete with other major players in AI, such as Google, OpenAI, and IBM, who have also invested in AGI research. This move demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to advancing its voice assistant’s capabilities and expanding its presence in the AI industry.

While specific details of the team’s projects and timeline are undisclosed, Prasad’s expertise in voice recognition and natural language processing will undoubtedly contribute to Amazon’s progress in AGI development. The appointment solidifies Amazon’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI and shaping the future of intelligent technology.