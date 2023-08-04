E-commerce Giants Amazon and Apple Report Strong Earnings Amid AI Investments

E-commerce giant Amazon and tech giant Apple have recently announced impressive financial results, citing their investments in artificial intelligence (AI) as a contributing factor. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that every team at Amazon is currently dedicated to developing generative AI applications to enhance the overall customer experience.

Similarly, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the significance of AI and machine learning in their product lineup. He mentioned crash detection as an example of how these technologies have been integrated into their offerings.

Apple reported higher profits for the recently ended quarter, despite a decline in revenues. The company attributed this success to increased sales in China and emerging markets, which offset the decrease in iPhone sales within the saturated US smartphone market. Notably, Apple’s services revenue, driven by the App Store, Apple Pay, and subscription services, reached an “all-time high”.

On the other hand, Amazon exceeded expectations with its quarterly profit, primarily driven by strong sales during its annual Prime discount event. The event, known as “Prime Day”, broke records, with subscribers worldwide ordering over 375 million items. Additionally, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), observed a revenue increase, reaching a total of $22 billion.

Both Amazon and Apple remain committed to investing in AI to foster innovation and enhance their product offerings. Amazon concentrates on optimizing efficiency and reducing costs within its fulfillment centers, while AWS is introducing new AI capabilities to maintain its position as a leader in the cloud computing market.

Overall, both companies view AI as a critical technology for their future success and are dedicated to advancing this field even further.