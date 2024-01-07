Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: Great Deals on Mobile Phones and More

Amazon has announced the date for its upcoming Republic Day Sale in 2024. During this special sale, customers will be able to purchase major brand smartphones at discounted prices, along with exclusive offers on banking apps. If you are planning to buy a new phone, it is advisable to wait for a few more days as the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is just around the corner. Prime members will have early access to the sale as well as an additional 10% discount on SBI credit cards and EMIs.

The sale will include a wide range of devices, from smartphones to headphones and PC accessories. The company is also offering headphones starting from Rs. 179, smartwatches starting from Rs. 799, and PC accessories starting from Rs. 149. Budget smartphones will be available from Rs. 5,499, and customers will also have the opportunity to avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on smartphones.

In the budget phone category, there are various options such as Redmi 12 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Redmi 13C, Lava Strom 5G, and Realme Narzo N53, among others. For mid-range devices, customers can consider options like Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, IQOO Z7 Pro 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Premium mid-range handsets like Honor 90 5G, IQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will also be available at discounted prices.

For flagship handsets, customers can look forward to offers on OnePlus 11 5G, Motorola Razr 40 series, and IQOO 12 5G, among others. The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is expected to offer great deals and discounts on a wide range of devices, making it the perfect time to upgrade your mobile phone.

Q: When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024?

A: The sale will take place on Republic Day, which is on January 26, 2024.

