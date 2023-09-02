China’s Tiangong Space Station Revealed Through Non-Earth Imaging

An Australian company, HEO Robotics, has unveiled images showcasing the construction of China’s Tiangong space station. HEO Robotics specializes in non-Earth imaging, which involves using space-based sensors to capture images of objects of interest in orbit, including satellites. The company released a video on August 30th, depicting the step-by-step progress made by China in completing its three-module Tiangong space station.

The video, generated using HEO Robotics’ non-Earth imaging capability, provides an 18-month timeline of China’s efforts. Each stage of construction is supported by photos taken from other satellites in space, verifying the authenticity of the process.

The footage reveals the initial visit of Tianzhou cargo vessels and crewed Shenzhou spacecraft to the Tianhe core module of the space station. This is followed by the addition of two experiment modules, Wentian and Mengtian, which are repositioned to form a “T-shape” configuration, accommodating new visitors.

HEO Robotics primarily offers services that enable defense, government, and commercial operators to visually monitor space objects. Its in-orbit flyby inspection technology facilitates this monitoring. The company recently achieved a significant milestone with its Holmes Imager, which reached orbit as a hosted payload on Turion’s Droid-1 satellite. HEO Robotics also secured $12 million AUD in investment to expand its software platform.

Tiangong is presently occupied by the three-person Shenzhou 17 crew. China intends to keep the space station inhabited for a minimum of ten years and potentially exploit it for commercial purposes.

