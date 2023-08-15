CityLife

Amazfit Cheetah Square: A Lightweight and Water-Resistant Smartwatch with Long Battery Life

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Amazfit has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Cheetah Square, which boasts up to 8 days of battery life or 13 hours with GPS tracking enabled. Weighing just 25 g without a strap, this smartwatch is 22% lighter compared to its predecessor, the regular Cheetah model. Despite its lightweight design, the Cheetah Square remains durable with its 5 ATM water resistance and slim profile of only 9.9 mm.

One of the notable features of the Cheetah Square is its BioTracker PPG biometric sensor, which accurately measures various health metrics, including blood oxygen data. This technology allows users to track their fitness progress and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Currently available in the sole Winner Champagne color option, the Cheetah Square is priced at £229.90 in the UK and €229.90 in the Eurozone. Unfortunately, the US pricing has not been disclosed by the company at this time. For more details and to make a purchase, please visit Amazfit’s official website.

With its lightweight design, water resistance, and long battery life, the Amazfit Cheetah Square offers a promising option for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed smartwatch. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a stylish wearable device, the Cheetah Square aims to meet your needs and provide you with a seamless smartwatch experience.

