The trading data for Amara Raja Batteries on the last day indicates that the open price was ₹625.05, the close price was ₹624.9, the high was ₹631.5, and the low was ₹623.5. It is a renowned company in the Indian market with a market capitalization of ₹10,750.94 crores.

Amara Raja Batteries has seen both positive and negative trends in its 52-week high and low. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹708.45, showcasing a significant potential for growth. On the other hand, the 52-week low stands at ₹479.2, indicating a potential risk.

The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 65,391 shares. This signifies the level of interest and activity surrounding the stock in the market.

Amara Raja Batteries is a company that specializes in the manufacturing of batteries for various applications. While the trading data provides insights into its stock performance, it is important to consider other factors such as financial performance, market trends, and industry news to make informed investment decisions.

Investors and traders often use trading data to analyze market trends and identify potential opportunities. By examining the stock’s open, close, high, and low prices, along with trading volume, they can gauge the market sentiment and make informed decisions.

It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis before investing in any stock. This includes understanding the company’s financials, evaluating its competitive position in the industry, and considering market dynamics. Seeking advice from financial professionals can also be beneficial for making well-informed investment choices.

Disclaimer: The trading data provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. Always do your own research before making any investment decisions.