Introducing Amalgam Collection’s Miniature Replica of the Ferrari 296 GT3

Amalgam Collection, known for producing incredibly detailed scale models, has unveiled its latest creation: a 1:8 scale model of the Ferrari 296 GT3. The model is based on the GT3 version of Ferrari’s first production car to feature a V-6 engine, the 296 GTB. The attention to detail in this miniature replica is truly remarkable, making it a perfect option for enthusiasts who want a reminder of their real-life track toy.

The Bristol-based firm spent around 3,300 hours designing and developing the production tooling for the 296 GT3 model. This involved tasks such as 3-D printing, hand-working hundreds of patterns, and creating molds before the prototyping phase. Each 22-inch long replica requires approximately 350 hours of meticulous work to ensure accuracy in all aspects, from fettling and fitting to painting. The end result is a near-perfect replica that looks like a shrunken version of the actual vehicle.

Amalgam collaborated with Ferrari for this project, obtaining the car’s original CAD data, paint codes, and material specifications. The model sits on accurately cambered, Pirelli P Zero–branded rubber, and every detail, down to the Stäubli fuel-filler cap and the 2.9-liter V-6 engine finished in Ferrari’s signature red-headed hue, has been faithfully reproduced.

Open the lightweight door, and you’ll find a meticulously recreated cockpit complete with a manettino-equipped steering wheel, a Bosch-branded monitor, a button-clad control console, and even individually stitched racing harnesses. The level of detail extends to photo-etchings and CNC-formed metal components used throughout the model.

Amalgam’s Ferrari 296 GT3 model is limited to just 199 pieces, with a price tag of $18,090 for the standard Rosso Corso livery. However, customers also have the option to order a bespoke configuration, allowing them to specify everything from the paint finish to interior details for an additional cost of $23,520.

Amalgam Collection’s founder and director of brand and business development, Sandy Copeman, expressed his excitement about the 296 GT3 model, stating that it perfectly represents the combination of beautiful lines and intricate details found in the real-life car. With its meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, this miniature replica is sure to impress any Ferrari enthusiast.