Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies

Amalgamated Bank has reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. by 6.6% in the first quarter. The bank now owns 15,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, worth $2,001,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Axcelis Technologies. These include Belpointe Asset Management, Fifth Third Bancorp, Money Concepts Capital Corp, Bessemer Group Inc., and Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Wall Street analysts have provided mixed ratings for Axcelis Technologies. Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock to a “hold” rating, while B. Riley Financial raised its price target to $225.00. William Blair and StockNews.com gave a hold rating and no rating, respectively, on the stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02. It has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $1.43 per share for the first quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.25 per share. The company had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Its revenue for the quarter was $254.02 million, up 24.8% year-over-year. Analysts predict that the company will post $6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders at Axcelis Technologies have recently sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock, worth $17,592,020. Company insiders now own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies specializes in designing, manufacturing, and servicing ion implantation and other processing equipment used in semiconductor chip fabrication. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various applications.