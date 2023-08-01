Altria Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Altria Group Inc. has released its second-quarter 2023 financial results, showing an increase in earnings compared to the previous year, although there was a decrease in revenue. The company experienced strong pricing but faced challenges with soft shipment volumes in the smokeable product segment.

Despite the impact of inflation on the overall cigarette industry, Altria’s leading tobacco brands have demonstrated resilience. The company’s focus on “Moving Beyond Smoking” has also been beneficial.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.31, a 4% increase from the previous year, which aligned with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net revenues fell by 0.5% to $6,508 million, primarily due to reduced net revenues in the smokeable product unit.

In the smokeable products category, net revenues experienced a 0.9% decrease to $5,820 million, primarily resulting from reduced shipment volume and increased promotional investments. Domestic cigarette shipment volumes declined by 8.7% due to macroeconomic pressure on disposable income.

In contrast, net revenues in the oral tobacco products segment rose by 2.3% to $680 million, driven by improved pricing. However, domestic shipment volumes in this segment decreased by 1.7% due to retail share losses.

Altria has recently completed the acquisition of NJOY Holdings Inc. for $2.75 billion, with plans to implement its commercial agenda during the second half of 2023. Additionally, the company repurchased 10.4 million shares for $472 million in the second quarter.

Looking ahead, Altria reaffirmed its guidance for 2023, expecting adjusted earnings per share to fall within the range of $4.89 to $5.03. This represents a 1-4% growth compared to the previous year. The company will continue to monitor economic factors, such as inflation and interest rates, as well as consumer dynamics and investment plans related to digital engagement and smoke-free product research.

Despite challenges in the industry, Altria’s stock has seen a 3.6% increase over the past year.