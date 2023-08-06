Free Alternatives to ChatGPT-4: Accessing Powerful AI Capabilities without a Subscription

ChatGPT, a highly useful AI, has recently unveiled its latest version, ChatGPT-4. This upgraded version brings improvements in reliability, security, and creativity. However, to access ChatGPT-4, users are required to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, which costs €20 per month. If you prefer free alternatives, here are a few options worth considering.

Bing Chat is a modified version of ChatGPT integrated into the Bing search engine. It offers a seamless experience and is completely free. Accessing Bing Chat is as simple as clicking on the provided link. The user-friendly interface allows you to choose from three chat styles – Creative, Balanced, and Concise, catering to your specific needs.

HuggingFace is a platform that hosts multiple artificial intelligences, including ChatGPT-4. While free access is available, there is a token limit of 4096 per session. Each command or message consumes a certain number of tokens, requiring users to register and manage their tokens effectively to make the most of this option.

Ora.sh is a community-driven platform that grants free access to ChatGPT-4. Due to high demand, users are limited to 10 messages per day. Simply register and sign in using the link provided to access this platform.

Poe is a web-based platform housing various artificial intelligences, including ChatGPT-4. Although it limits users to one question per day, Poe can be a valuable alternative when other options are unavailable or restricted.

Merlín, a Google Chrome extension, offers the functionality of ChatGPT-4. After installing the extension, Merlín can be accessed by clicking on the puzzle-shaped icon located in the top-right corner of the Chrome browser.

These alternatives provide access to the capabilities of ChatGPT-4 without the need for a paid subscription. While Bing Chat offers a straightforward and unrestricted experience, Ora.sh, Poe, and HuggingFace also offer viable options, albeit with some limitations.

Noteworthy improvements in ChatGPT-4 include its ability to process images and provide information about them. However, image input remains one-way, meaning it can only provide information but cannot generate its own images. In terms of performance, ChatGPT-4 demonstrates enhanced processing speed and improved natural language understanding, resulting in more fluent and natural responses. Moreover, it offers increased reliability and security, minimizing the chances of providing nonsensical or erroneous answers.

These alternatives, coupled with the advancements of ChatGPT-4, empower users to harness the capabilities of powerful AI without the need for a paid subscription. Enjoy improved performance and features while exploring the possibilities of AI technology.