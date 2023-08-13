Dolomitisation and Karstification in the Middle Permian Qi2 Member in Southwestern Sichuan

Tectonic and sea level changes can cause fluid migration and karstification in sedimentary basins. These fluids, including hydrothermal solutions and brine, can induce dolomitisation of carbonate formations. Karstification by unsaturated fluids can also create karst-type reservoirs. The middle Permian dolomite reservoir in the Sichuan Basin is of particular interest for natural gas exploration.

The reservoir formation is primarily related to dolomitisation, but factors such as sedimentary phase, karstification, and tectonism can affect reservoir performance. The preservation of bank facies sedimentation on eogenetic karst during burial is unclear. There is also debate over whether organic acids or thermal fluids are responsible for reservoir reconstruction. Strata with karst systems have exploration potential, but it is uncertain whether modification is beneficial in areas with complex tectonic and fluidic events.

Numerous studies have been conducted on reservoir modification by hydrothermal fluids. Thermal fluids can control the formation of high-porosity and high-permeability belts in carbonate reservoirs. CO2-rich thermal fluids may corrode rocks, forming pores and precipitating dolomite. Hydrothermalism is common in carbonate reservoirs, with fluorine-containing thermal fluids being a major factor in reservoir transformation. The pattern of reservoir transformation involves karstification providing pore frameworks and thermal fluid reconstructing reservoir space.

The middle Permian carbonate reservoirs in southwestern Sichuan are reformed by complex diagenetic fluids. Studies were conducted on the rock-geochemical characteristics of the Qi2 member in Baoxing and southwestern Sichuan. The objectives were to determine the lithological and geochemical characteristics of the Qixia Formation and implement diagenetic modeling to understand the transformation effects.

The results showed multiple sets of dolomite-bioclastic limestone cycles stacked vertically in the Qi2 member, along with fractures and karst channels. The dolomite was composed of silty-fine dolomite and recrystallised dolomite. Fractures and pores contained dolomitic cements. The presence of karst channels indicated lithologic mutation surface development. Geochemical indicators and rare earth element content suggested dysoxic-oxic environmental conditions.

Karstification had a minor impact on the reservoir, with most products of karstification distributed as fillings in channels. The hydrothermal solution primarily filled fractures, pores, and early karst channels. Karstification and the hydrothermal solution damaged the middle and upper parts of the reservoir. The restoration of the reservoir by episodic fluid was restricted by channels and thickness differences.

Overall, this study provides insights into dolomitisation and karstification processes in the middle Permian Qi2 member in southwestern Sichuan.