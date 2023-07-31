CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Earnings Reports Show Strong Growth for Tech Giants

Alphabet has reported a strong second-quarter performance, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 on revenue of $74.6 billion. The company experienced growth in advertising, with Google Advertising increasing by 3.2% to $44.68 billion. Additionally, Google Cloud saw a significant rise of 28% to $8.03 billion. CFO Ruth Porat will now oversee Alphabet’s investments in “Other Bets” as the chief investment officer. Analysts have commended Google’s success in search and artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft also exceeded expectations, reporting an EPS of $2.69 on revenue of $56.2 billion. The company forewarned increased capital expenditure in upcoming quarters to meet the rising demand for AI technologies. Bank of America believes that Microsoft’s investments in AI will result in higher revenue and operating income in the future.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reported an EPS of $2.98 on revenue of $32 billion, surpassing expectations. Advertising revenue grew by 12% to $31.50 billion, and daily active users on the Facebook platform increased by 5% to 2.06 billion. Several financial institutionsraised their price targets for Meta, acknowledging the positive results and the company’s expanding AI capabilities.

Intel experienced a surge in its share price after reporting an EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $12.9 billion for Q2. The recovery of the PC market propelled Intel’s performance, despite an overall revenue decline of 15%. CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted the company’s progress in its foundry business, as well as its product and process roadmaps. While Bernstein and Barclays raised their price targets for Intel, they remained cautious about the stock’s future growth.

These positive earnings reports demonstrate the strength and growth potential of these tech giants, particularly in sectors such as advertising, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

