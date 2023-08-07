Almost Half of Brits Open to Trial Driving Electric Vehicles, Finds New Research

New research conducted by Zipcar UK has revealed that nearly half of British citizens who have reservations about driving an electric vehicle (EV) are interested in trialling one. The survey, which involved 2,000 UK adults, sought to identify the common concerns that deter motorists from making the switch to EVs.

The findings of the research indicate that the main obstacle preventing adoption is the limited range between charges, with 44% of respondents citing this as their primary concern. Additionally, 42% of those surveyed expressed worries about charger compatibility. Over a third of participants also expressed concern about what they would do if their EV ran out of charge while on the road.

However, once respondents had the opportunity to drive an EV, 81% of them stated that they believed EVs represented the future of the automotive industry. James Taylor, General Manager at Zipcar UK, highlighted that many of the concerns about EVs could be alleviated by simply trialling one through a car-sharing platform. He emphasized that electric driving is crucial for the future of the planet and suggested that car-sharing provides an accessible and affordable way for Brits to experience driving an EV.

In related news, Emma Loveday, Senior Fleet Consultant at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, discussed the potential for an “Airbnb-style” approach to EV charging infrastructure. Loveday proposed that renting out private home charge points could offer a cheaper and more easily accessible alternative to public charging networks. She also suggested that businesses, like gyms with vacant car parks during the day, could charge a fee for the use of their charge points, creating an additional revenue stream.

It is worth noting that community charging is not intended to replace the public charging network but rather to complement it. Substantial support and investment from the government are still necessary to achieve the required infrastructure.

In further news, charge point operator Believ has recently appointed Guy Bartlett as its new CEO. Bartlett’s responsibilities will include developing the company’s EV strategy, exploring new markets, and expanding their technology and services offerings.