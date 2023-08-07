CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Nearly Half of Americans Concerned About Impact of AI on Job Security

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Nearly Half of Americans Concerned About Impact of AI on Job Security

A recent poll conducted by Canadian-based firm Leger has revealed that almost 50% of Americans are concerned about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their job security. The survey, which interviewed 1,002 adult Americans between July 28 and 30, found that 45% of respondents hold these concerns. Among those aged 18 to 34, this number rises to 57%.

Interestingly, the poll also reveals that older Americans, over the age of 55, are less worried about AI taking their jobs. However, younger Americans seem to be more apprehensive about the future of employment in light of advancing technology.

As AI continues to advance and become more prevalent in various industries, the fear of job displacement remains a significant concern for many Americans. Greg Cross, CEO of the AI avatar startup Soul Machines, emphasized that this concern is not limited to Hollywood, referencing the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA union as an example of the acrimony surrounding AI.

With the rapid development of AI technology, the potential for job automation and replacement is a growing reality. Many jobs that were once performed by humans could now be handled by AI systems and robots, leading to anxiety and uncertainty among workers.

While it is true that AI has the potential to create new job opportunities, there is also the risk of job loss and economic disruption. As more industries adopt AI technologies, concerns about job security are likely to persist.

In conclusion, the poll highlights the significant level of concern among Americans regarding the impact of AI on their job security. As AI continues to advance and reshape industries, it is crucial for individuals and policymakers to address these concerns and find ways to navigate the changing landscape of work.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Elon Musk’s Leadership Lessons in the AI Era

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Unlocking the Power of Personalization Engines for Hyper-Relevant Marketing Campaigns

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

How to Choose the Right Hosting Infrastructure Service for Your Business

Aug 7, 2023

You missed

Technology

Character Breakdown in Street Fighter 6 at Evo 2023

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Satellite

Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Replace Mute Switch with Action Button on iPhone 15 Ultra

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

SpaceX Successfully Launches 22 Starlink Satellites

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments