Nearly Half of Americans Concerned About Impact of AI on Job Security

A recent poll conducted by Canadian-based firm Leger has revealed that almost 50% of Americans are concerned about the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their job security. The survey, which interviewed 1,002 adult Americans between July 28 and 30, found that 45% of respondents hold these concerns. Among those aged 18 to 34, this number rises to 57%.

Interestingly, the poll also reveals that older Americans, over the age of 55, are less worried about AI taking their jobs. However, younger Americans seem to be more apprehensive about the future of employment in light of advancing technology.

As AI continues to advance and become more prevalent in various industries, the fear of job displacement remains a significant concern for many Americans. Greg Cross, CEO of the AI avatar startup Soul Machines, emphasized that this concern is not limited to Hollywood, referencing the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA union as an example of the acrimony surrounding AI.

With the rapid development of AI technology, the potential for job automation and replacement is a growing reality. Many jobs that were once performed by humans could now be handled by AI systems and robots, leading to anxiety and uncertainty among workers.

While it is true that AI has the potential to create new job opportunities, there is also the risk of job loss and economic disruption. As more industries adopt AI technologies, concerns about job security are likely to persist.

In conclusion, the poll highlights the significant level of concern among Americans regarding the impact of AI on their job security. As AI continues to advance and reshape industries, it is crucial for individuals and policymakers to address these concerns and find ways to navigate the changing landscape of work.