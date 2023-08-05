Allo: A Holistic Approach to Personal Finance

Managing personal finances can be overwhelming and stressful, but Allo, a finance app available on Android and Apple devices, offers a different approach. Instead of solely focusing on budgeting, Allo aims to align your money habits with your values, providing a holistic perspective on your financial situation.

Upon downloading the app, users are guided through five onboarding lessons that explain how to make the most of Allo. Users identify their priorities across various value categories, such as health, exercise, therapy, and sleep. Allo also allows users to review their bank transactions, tagging expenses that align with their values and flagging those that don’t. This reflection allows for a deeper understanding of spending habits.

Allo offers flexible interaction options, allowing users to choose how often they’d like to engage with the app — daily, weekly, or monthly. The Timeline tab provides a comprehensive overview of income, expenses, and cash flow over the past month, helping users evaluate their financial situation. Additionally, users can adjust their priorities by accessing the Values tab and can even create custom spending tags.

The app collects flagged expenses for review, making it easy to track outstanding payments, submit reimbursements, or highlight items requiring attention. Allo also offers a Resources tab where users can discover financial advice, book recommendations, podcasts, and blogs related to topics like investing and abundance mindset.

Allo’s approach, while not suitable for everyone, provides a refreshing alternative to traditional budgeting apps. By focusing on aligning finances with values rather than imposing strict budgeting rules, Allo offers a more mindful and personalized approach to financial management.