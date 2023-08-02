The Estate of Allen Ginsberg Uses AI to Generate New Works

The late poet and countercultural icon Allen Ginsberg’s estate is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create new works based on his extensive literary archive. Ginsberg, known for his influential poem “Howl” in 1955, which celebrated societal subversion, passed away in 1997 and is recognized for inspiring the Beat Generation literary movement.

The Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles is hosting an exhibition called “Muses & Self: Photographs by Allen Ginsberg.” This exhibition showcases photographs from Ginsberg’s personal collection. Additionally, the gallery will display “A Picture of My Mind: Poems Written by Allen Ginsberg’s Photographs,” a collection of poems generated by an AI trained on Ginsberg’s literary works.

The collaboration between the gallery and TheVERSEverse, a non-fungible token (NFT) poetry gallery and digital community, developed this exhibition, which will run until September with support from the Tezos Foundation. The collection incorporates an AI-powered camera that converts visual imagery into text.

According to the gallery, this collaboration is a tribute to Ginsberg’s experimental nature. The AI-powered camera “reads” a selection of Ginsberg’s photographs and produces poetic responses influenced by his iconic vision of American counterculture. These AI-generated poems delve into Ginsberg’s literary canon and his enduring impact on the internet’s written record.

This project reflects Ginsberg’s own innovative approach to writing techniques and popular technologies. It taps into the contemporary linguistic avant-garde, allowing for ritualistic, intuitive, and meaningful engagement with Ginsberg’s visual and poetic language.

The advancement of AI technology in recent months, particularly with tools like Midjourney and ChatGPT, has opened up new possibilities for artists. AI tools have been utilized in various artistic disciplines such as music, art, and text-based designs. These tools have also been used to mimic the styles of both living and deceased artists. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential misappropriation of these tools to plagiarize artists’ work without proper attribution.