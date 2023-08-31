Major Video Game Releases | September 2023

September 2023 is set to be an exciting month for gamers, with a plethora of major video game releases on the horizon. One highly anticipated game is Bethesda’s Starfield, which will be available in early access on September 1st, and then officially released on September 6th for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Starfield offers players a thrilling planet-faring adventure set in space, where they will explore the unknown and contend with hostile forces.

Another standout release in September is Baldur’s Gate 3, which originally launched to rave reviews on PC in August 2023. Now, PlayStation 5 players will have the opportunity to experience this sweeping RPG of magic and mayhem on September 6th. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows the journey of a hero infected with a strange parasite, tasked with saving the world alongside a cast of wild and weird characters.

Fans of the Final Fantasy series will be delighted to know that Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is launching on iOS and Android on September 7th. This mobile game offers a reimagining of the events from Final Fantasy 7, including the base game and spin-offs. Players will delve deeper into the world of Midgar and follow the story of the enigmatic anti-villain, Sephiroth.

For those seeking a cozy and magical adventure, Fae Farm by Phoenix Labs is arriving on Nintendo Switch and PC on September 8th. In this life-and-adventure sim, players take on the role of a lone farmer navigating a world filled with magic and mysteries. The game offers a delightful experience that unfolds layers of magic and invites players to uncover the secrets of Azoria.

Sports fans can look forward to the release of NBA 2K24 on September 8th. This latest installment in the NBA 2K series brings improved graphics, gameplay tweaks, and fresh modes to elevate the basketball simulator experience. With an updated MyTEAM mode, a new badge system for MyPLAYER, and a Kobe Bryant career showcase, NBA 2K24 promises to deliver excitement on and off the court.

September 13th brings the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC on Nintendo Switch. This DLC offers new adventures in the Kitakami region, where players will uncover brand new Pokemon and delve into a deep mystery. The Teal Mask is the first part of the games’ Hidden Treasure of Area Zero plot and sets the stage for the upcoming second DLC, The Indigo Disk.

Super Bomberman R 2, the sequel to the beloved Bomberman franchise, is set to explode onto various platforms on September 13th. With refreshed battle modes, including the new ‘Build-a-Bomb!’ mode, players can create their own custom stages using pre-built objects and traps. Whether playing solo or in a party, Super Bomberman R 2 offers chaotic and explosive gameplay.

Lastly, on September 14th, racing enthusiasts can rev up their engines with The Crew Motorfest. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, this racing game promises high-speed action and a variety of vehicles to choose from.

As the floodgates of video game releases open in September 2023, gamers will have an abundance of exciting titles to choose from. Whether embarking on epic space adventures, exploring magical realms, or battling it out on the court, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

