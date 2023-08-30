The Stockade: A Quest-Rich Dungeon in WoW Classic

The Stockade is renowned for being one of the most experience-rich dungeons in all of WoW Classic. The dungeon offers players the opportunity to complete six quests, granting them a substantial amount of experience. While the minimum level requirement for these quests is 22, it is recommended to enter the dungeon at level 25 to ensure you are adequately prepared for the challenging mobs within.

Unfortunately for Horde players, the Stockade is an Alliance-exclusive dungeon, located in the heart of Stormwind City. Furthermore, all of the quests available in the Stockade are only visible to members of the Alliance.

To embark on these quests, players will need to pick them up before entering the Stockade. The list of quests includes:

– “Crime and Punishment” requires players to kill Dextren Ward and collect his hand. This quest can be obtained from Councilman Millstipe in Darkshire, Duskwood.

– “Quell the Uprising” tasks players with killing 10 Defias Prisoners, eight Defias Convicts, and eight Defias Insurgents. Warden Thelwater in Stormwind City provides this quest.

– “The Color of Blood” requires players to collect 10 Red Wool Bandanas. Nikova Raskol in Old Town, Stormwind City is the quest giver for this task.

– “The Fury Runs Deep” involves killing Kam Deepfury and collecting his head. Motley Garmason in Wetlands offers this quest, but players must first complete the prerequisite quest, “The Dark Iron War.”

– “What Comes Around…” requires players to kill Targorr the Dread and collect his head. Guard Berton in Lakeshire, Redridge Mountains provides the starting quest for this chain.

– “The Stockade Riots” involves killing Bazil Thredd and collecting his head. This quest chain begins with “The Unsent Letter” after defeating Edwin VanCleef in the Deadmines.

Most of the quests in the Stockade require players to defeat bosses or trash mobs and collect specific items from their bodies. It is crucial to have the quest in your log for the loot to appear, so remember to pick them up before entering the instance.

It is worth noting that completing the “Red Wool Bandanas” quest may require multiple runs of the dungeon, as the drop rate can be inconsistent and there may be competition among party members who are also on the same quest.

The Stockade offers an immersive experience for Alliance players in WoW Classic, providing both a challenging dungeon and a wealth of quests to complete.

