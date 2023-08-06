All-Solid-State Rechargeable Air Battery Developed by Japanese Researchers

Japanese researchers have achieved a breakthrough in battery technology with the successful development of an all-solid-state rechargeable air battery (SSAB). This innovative battery utilizes redox-active organic molecules for the negative electrode and a proton-conductive polymer as the solid electrolyte.

In traditional batteries, metals are typically used as the active materials for the negative electrodes. However, recent advancements have seen a shift towards using redox-active organic molecules such as quinone and amine compounds. These organic molecules provide several advantages over metals, including improved performance and the elimination of issues associated with metal dendrite formation.

The researchers used a benzoquinone-based negative electrode in combination with a solid Nafion polymer electrolyte for their study. The negative electrode was made from a chemical called 2,5-dihydroxy-1,4-benzoquinone (DHBQ) and a polymer called poly(2,5-dihydroxy-1,4-benzoquinone-3,6-methylene) (PDBM). These materials demonstrated stable and reversible redox reactions in acidic conditions.

One significant advancement in this study was the replacement of conventional liquid electrolytes with a solid electrolyte, Nafion. This substitution addresses safety concerns associated with liquid electrolytes and contributes to the overall performance and durability of the battery.

The researchers conducted tests to evaluate the capacity and durability of the all-solid-state rechargeable air battery. The battery performed well, showing no deterioration in the presence of water and oxygen. By using the polymeric counterpart PDBM instead of DHBQ, the negative electrode demonstrated improved performance, with a discharge capacity of 176.1 mAh compared to 29.7 mAh.

Furthermore, the study found that increasing the proton-conductive polymer content of the negative electrode enhanced its discharge capacity. This indicates the potential for further optimization and improvement of the battery’s performance.

The successful operation of this all-solid-state rechargeable air battery highlights the potential of utilizing redox-active organic molecules and solid polymer electrolytes in battery technology. This advancement holds promise for extending the battery life of small electronic devices, such as smartphones, and contributing to the realization of a carbon-free society.