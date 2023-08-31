Riot Games’ Lead Champion Designer, Riot August, Unveils New Champion Briar

Riot Games’ popular multiplayer online battle arena game, League of Legends, is set to introduce its newest champion, Briar. The hangry jungler has already been generating buzz among players, thanks to leaked footage and Riot Games’ recent release of her trailer and ability kit. Briar’s quirky spells, such as “Blood Frenzy/Snack Attack,” are a clear indication of Riot August’s creative touch.

August “August” Browning, Riot Games’ lead champion designer, has gained a reputation as one of the most influential members of the League of Legends team. With his active presence on social media, August often engages with the community directly. His champions are known for their balance, although they often require several nerfs to achieve it.

August has an impressive roster of champions under his belt. Some of the notable ones include Vi, Jinx, Gnar, Ekko, Jhin, Senna, Viego, Zeri, Bel’Veth, and now Briar. Each of these champions possesses complex and unique abilities that set them apart from others. Jhin, in particular, has garnered significant praise for his gameplay mechanics.

Interestingly, Riot August pays great attention to the weapons wielded by his champions. Many of them draw inspiration from existing tools in reality or fiction, adapted to fit the League of Legends universe. For example, Jinx switches between her minigun and rocket launcher, while Ekko manipulates time. Gnar undergoes a transformation, altering his abilities accordingly.

Jhin, a prominent attack damage carry (ADC), is known for his association with the number “4.” He utilizes four bullets, his ultimate ability has four charges, and his champion price is 4444 Blue Essence. Viego, on the other hand, initially faced criticism for his overpowered kit, guaranteeing multi-kills in any situation. Zeri, Riot August’s most recent creation, has undergone numerous balance adjustments to ensure fair gameplay.

With the release of Briar, players can expect an abundance of memes from Riot August himself. Additionally, the community will be eagerly watching to see how many nerfs Briar will undergo to find her rightful place in the game’s competitive meta.

Sources:

– Millenium.gg (no URL)