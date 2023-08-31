CityLife

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: New Features Coming to the Game

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a story expansion DLC called Phantom Liberty, which will bring a range of exciting new features to the game. One of the major updates is a revamped police system that addresses issues with the previous system, where police NPCs and drones would spawn out of thin air. The new system will feature different star levels, with the police becoming more aggressive as players gain notoriety.

In addition to the new police system, Phantom Liberty will also introduce a brand-new district called Dogtown and will expand upon the game’s lore with new story quests and gigs. The expansion has been described as a spy-thriller and will involve players saving NUSA President Rosalind Myers. Furthermore, actor Idris Elba will be playing the role of Solomon Reed, a prominent character in the DLC’s story.

The game’s skill tree will also undergo an overhaul in Phantom Liberty, with a significant reduction in the number of perks and a focus on active skills. A new Relic skill tree will be introduced to enhance V’s cybernetic abilities.

The expansion will also bring new weapons to the game, including smart weapons, thermal katanas, and more. Players can expect an expanded arsenal to dispatch their enemies.

In terms of vehicles, Phantom Liberty will offer new sets of wheels for players to acquire. The Quadra Sport R-7 Vigilante will be available as a pre-order bonus, and players will also be able to engage in vehicle combat, lean out of cars to fire at enemies, and wield katanas while riding a bike.

Finally, the cyberware system will undergo changes, including a mechanic that debuffs players who have augmented too many pieces of cyberware.

Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty promises to be a substantial expansion that builds upon various elements of the game. Players can look forward to a revamped police system, new locations and quests, an overhauled skill tree, new weapons and vehicles, and changes to the cyberware system.

Source: Aryan Singh, “Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: New Features Coming to the Game” (no URL)

