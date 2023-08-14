Minecraft 1.20 Name Tag Easter Eggs

In Minecraft 1.20, players can use name tags to give unique identities to entities. These name tags cannot be crafted and can only be found in chest loot or obtained through villager trades. Many players enjoy using name tags to personalize their in-game pets and create a more immersive experience in their worlds. However, these name tags also have hidden Easter eggs.

One of the most famous Easter eggs is the ‘Dinnerbone’ name tag. When players apply this name tag to any mob, the mob will turn upside down. The upside-down mob can still walk and climb blocks, and if it is a ridable mob, it will remain upside down even when players ride it. This Easter egg was created by a Mojang developer named Nathan Adams, whose username is Dinnerbone.

Another Easter egg involves the ‘jeb__’ name tag. When players apply this name tag to a sheep, the sheep’s wool will cycle through all the colors of the rainbow. However, if the sheep is sheared, it will drop wool blocks with its original color. The ‘jeb__’ name tag is a tribute to Jens Bergensten, the lead creative designer for Minecraft, who is also known as Jeb in the game’s community.

Naming a rabbit ‘Toast’ will change its skin color to black and white. This Easter egg was added by a Mojang developer named TheMogMiner as a memorial to a player’s real-life pet bunny named Toast. The player requested that Toast be added to the game, so that they could remember their beloved pet.

Finally, naming Vindicators and Zoglins ‘Johnny’ will make them hostile towards all mobs, except Illagers and Ghasts. This Easter egg is a reference to the movie “The Shining,” in which the character Jack Nicholson plays a character named Johnny who becomes increasingly unhinged.

These name tag Easter eggs add an extra layer of fun and discovery to the Minecraft experience, allowing players to uncover hidden surprises while playing the game.