Mastering Loghunts in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Completing missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is essential for every mercenary, but there are also special encounters and enemies carrying Combat Logs that add an extra layer of difficulty to the assignments. For those seeking a challenge, collecting all Combat Logs and increasing your Hunter Class rank should be a priority.

Hunting these special targets isn’t just a test of skill and honor; it also comes with its own set of rewards. To assist you in completing Loghunt missions and collecting all Combat Logs, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to the locations of these enemies.

How Loghunts Work

The Loghunt Program is a side content feature in Armored Core 6. It involves hunting for collectibles called Combat Logs, which can be obtained by defeating specific targets during missions. These targets are marked with the sign of a Combat Log when you aim at them.

There are four types of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each type increases your rank by a certain amount. While collecting Combat Logs is optional, it is highly recommended as it allows you to rank up your Hunter Class and obtain unique mech parts.

It’s important to note that Combat Logs are only registered and used to rank you up if you destroy the target and finish the mission. Simply defeating the target and quitting out is not sufficient.

Chapter 1 – Destroy the Transport Helicopters

Target: Tetrapod

Location: The tetrapod unit can be found in the last section of the mission. After destroying the second helicopter, head to a higher section of the map to fight the remaining enemies near the third helicopter. The tetrapod can be found here. It has gap-closer moves and a cannon, but both attacks can be avoided by remaining airborne and constantly moving.

Chapter 1 – Destroy the Tester AC

Target: Enemy Armored Core

Location: Main area of the map

The mission objective is to destroy this target, so it can’t be missed. It can be easily found in the starting area. The Tester AC is faster than the previous target, so consider using a close-range dual-weapon build to cause more damage and stagger it.

Chapter 1 – Attack the Dam Complex

Target: Tetrapod

Location: The unit is in an area to the right of the second generator. This unit uses a cannon, a small gun, and a pulse blade for attacks. Employ a similar strategy to the previous tetrapod, by constantly moving and utilizing the advantage of its inability to fly. It’s important to eliminate the two mechs at the top of the wall before starting the fight.

Chapter 1 – Operation Wallclimber

(No information provided in the source article for this chapter)

By following this guide, you will be well-equipped to complete Loghunt missions and collect all Combat Logs in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Good luck, mercenary!

Definition: Combat Logs – Collectibles obtained by defeating specific targets during missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Source: (No URL provided)

Definition: Hunter Class – A ranking system in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon that increases as you collect Combat Logs and rewards the player with unique mech parts.

Source: (No URL provided)