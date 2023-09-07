CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

The Blue Essence Emporium: Chromas Available for Purchase

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
In League of Legends (LoL), skins are an integral part of the game, with over 1,500 different skins available. Chromas are a special aspect of skins that offer different color variations, providing players with even more customization options. While most chromas are typically only available for purchase with Riot Points (RPs), the Blue Essence Emporium provides players with the opportunity to buy certain chromas using Blue Essence, an in-game currency that can be obtained for free.

The Blue Essence Emporium, which opened on September 6 and will remain open until September 20, offers players a chance to acquire chromas for various champions. The selection includes exclusive League Partner Program chromas that can be purchased for 10,000 Blue Essence instead of the usual 2,000. These chromas offer a unique aesthetic and are highly sought after by collectors.

Additionally, there is a wide range of other chromas available for purchase in the Blue Essence Emporium. These chromas cost 2,000 Blue Essence each and offer different color variations for champions like Akali, Amumu, Azir, Bard, Corki, Darius, Heimerdinger, Jayce, Karma, Kha’Zix, Kog’Maw, LeBlanc, Pyke, Rengar, Tryndamere, Vladimir, Yorick, Zilean, and Zoe.

The Blue Essence Emporium provides an excellent opportunity for players to expand their collection of chromas without spending real money. Whether players are looking to customize their favorite champion’s appearance or complete their collection of League Partner Program chromas, this limited-time event offers something for everyone.

